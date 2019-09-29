When do temperatures typically start cooling down in autumn?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Temperatures over the next few days are going to be pretty close to average. Sunday’s average high is 68 degrees. The forecast is not far off in the low 70s.

Monday’s average high is 68 degrees, and the forecast is right near 70 degrees. But midweek, we’re looking at a significant warm-up with a shot at 80 degrees. We have warm, humid air ushering in from the southwest. But later in the week, starting Thursday, we’ll cool right back down.

In a typical October, we start the month with average highs in the upper 60s.

In the second to third week, we normally see highs in the mid 60s. The last week of the month averages the upper 50s. In terms of low temperatures, temperatures in the morning, we start the first week with averages in the mid 40s. Second and third weeks, the low 40s. But the last week of October lows normally hit the 30s.

So the last few week in October is when we normally start feeling a chill in the air. However this year could be different.

The monthly outlook for all of October for Western Massachusetts is looking quite a bit warmer. So it could take a little bit longer to really see that chill come.