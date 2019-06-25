When is a commercial license required for drivers?

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) -The 23-year-old driver from West Springfield, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, was driving a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer when he crashed into 10 motorcyclists and killed seven of them in New Hampshire.

22News went to United Tractor Trailor School in Holyoke to find out if a commercial driver’s license is necessary to haul a long trailer for a company.

A CDL is required for any driver driving a vehicle that has a gross combined weight rating of 26,000 pounds or more.

22News called Westfield Transport to ask whether Zhukovskyy already has a CDL, but no one answered.

According to Ford Motor Company that rating takes into account the weight of the payload, tow vehicle, and trailer. Zuhkovskyy was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 hauling a flatbed trailer used to transport vehicles.

Michael Payne, a tractor trailer instructor said drivers should be cautious of the weight they are carrying.

“Once you go over the weight regulations you compromise the structural integrity of all vehicles you’re carrying and the safety of the general public,” Payne said.

Payne said depending on what Zuhkovskyy was carrying on his trailer, a class A CDL would be required.

Zhukovskyy was a new driver, and this was only his second trip with the company.