(WWLP) – Holiday shopping is in full swing and while it may be early December, it’s not too early to start thinking about shipping deadlines. 22News is working for you with some important dates to keep in mind.

This is a list of dates set by the United States Postal Service if you want your gifts to arrive on time for the Holidays.

USPS Retail Ground Service: December 17th

First-Class Mail Service: December 17th

Priority Mail Service: December 19th

Priority Mail Express Service: December 23rd

22News spoke with a Holyoke resident who plans to send holiday gifts to his family outside of the country.

“Some to Jamaica! My mom still live there so I will send some for sure,” expressed Tyrone Simms.

And if you’re shipping with FedEx or UPS, you can find more detailed information at the links provided at their respective websites. But, they also generally follow the same rule, if you want to use the normal ground based shipping, the 17th – 19th is looking like the cut off date.