GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amtrak’s Adirondack rail line has been out of commission since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The rail line is presumed to resume operation in spring 2023, according to reporting from outlets including the Plattsburgh Press-Republican newspaper. Less clear is when it will open up.

The Adirondack line is a 10-hour trip that connects Montreal, Albany and New York City. From NYC, the train connects to Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. According to Amtrak, work is underway to get the railway up and running again.

“We’re actively engaged with our congressional delegations regarding the return of Adirondack service and continue to work with the appropriate Host Railroads operation agreements,” said Amtrak on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the lack of a solid date has drawn it’s own type of attention. NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik recently penned a letter to chief management at Amtrak, calling for the company to commit to a solid timeline for resuming service for the rail line that runs through her district.

“Amtrak continues to cite a number of reasons for the delays in service resumption and its refusal to commit to a timeline of when Adirondack line operations will fully resume impacts communities across New York,” Stefanik wrote in part. “Families throughout Upstate New York and the North Country seeking to utilize passenger rail services deserve certainty on when service will resume, especially before tourist season begins, not continued ambiguity from Amtrak.”

Amtrak has been working to resume service to various lines since the pandemic. In July, the company resumed its Maple Leaf line running from New York City to Toronto.