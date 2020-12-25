Where does the Christmas tree tradition come from?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A holiday staple in households around the globe this time of year, from family rooms to dining rooms and even bedrooms, Christmas trees are a tradition but where does this tradition come from?

Every December countless families around the globe head to the hills to chop down trees, strap them to the roof of their cars, and bring them home adorning them with garland, gems, and lights to glow in the night.

According to historians with National Geographic, since ancient times evergreen boughs have been essential seasonal decor as part of pagan winter solstice celebrations. Signifying the victory of life and light over death and darkness.

While several countries claim to be the birthplace of the Christmas tree, Germany is credited with starting the tradition as we now know it in the 16th century. When pious Christians brought decorated trees into their homes.

“I grew up in Germany so that Tannenbaum, I think the Christmas tree we have has its origins in Europe probably. The Tannenbaum is something people put up really close to Christmas in Germany,” said Julia Rivellino-Lyons.

Historians say it was in the late 18th century that Germany’s Christmas tree tradition likely arrived in the United States.

Christmas trees are grown in all 50 states including Hawaii.

“The trees we are growing here are primarily firs. They’re bals fir, fraser fir, canaan fir, which are all native to the east coast. In each state and each climate the trees are really adaptive to what can grow efficiently in that state,” said Bob Schrader, a Christmas tree farmer and member of the Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association.

According to popular demand, many people take their Christmas trees down in the first full week of January. So tradition will be sticking around for a little while longer.