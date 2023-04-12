LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you live or have spent time in Lake George, you’re likely familiar with the Warren County Bikeway, running from Battlefield Park in the village on south towards Glens Falls. That’s just one of many ways to get out and get riding around Lake George – especially if you’re willing to take a trip north to Warrensburg, Chestertown or North Creek.

With temperatures high this week, it’s a great time to get outdoors. Pickleball courts are netting up, and bike paths have mostly shed their snow. Find out where to take a ride around Lake George and the southern Adirondacks.

Feeder Canal Trail 9 miles long Runs along the Feeder Canal in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls Gravel path, mountain bikes ideal

North Creek Ride 30.7 miles long Loops from North Creek to Olmsteadville and back Parking at Gore Mountain in North Creek, and Olmsteadville Canoe Access on AP Morse Highway

North Creek-Thurman Ride 40 miles long Loops to and from North Creek, running through Johnsburg, Chester and Thurman



Queensbury/Champlain Canal Lock 9 Loop 30 miles long Runs from Country Club Road lot of the Warren County Bikeway east, looping around Kingsbury

Rivers and Lakes Ride 41.2 miles long Follows the Schroon River from Warrensburg to Loon Lake, Friends Lake, and the Hudson River Parking on Richards Avenue in Warrensburg, Warren County Hudson River Recreation Area, and roadside locations along the route

Three Lakes Ride 33.2 miles long Runs from Chestertown to Brant Lake, Schroon Lake and Loon Lake Parking at The Hub in Brant Lake, and the corner of NY Route 8 and US Route 9

