(WWLP) – More than two dozen covid testing sites have closed in the last week across the state, but there are still plenty of opportunities to test in Western Massachusetts.

There are two remaining state-sponsored sites in Western Massachusetts. In all, there are 11 open across the state through at least May 15.

According to the Baker administration, the state-sponsored testing sites have seen a 80-percent decrease in demand since the beginning of January – motivating the reduction.

You can still order free at-home testing kits from the federal government and pharmacies across the country are offering PCR tests you can sign up for online.