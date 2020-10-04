Where to find the best fall foliage in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Leaf peeping season is in full swing here in western Massachusetts.

Locally, the best color is in northern Berkshire and northwestern Franklin Counties. However, if you don’t mind a short road trip, the colors are spectacular in New Hampshire and Vermont.

Unfortunately, areas much farther north are past their peak due to drought-stressed trees and windstorms leading to early dropping of leaves. For most of the area, like the Pioneer Valley, the peak won’t happen until closer to mid October. But here as well we’ve had significant drought conditions, so you may notice a lot more bare trees compared to previous years.

Last Wednesday, wind gusts reached over 40 miles per hour, taking down some trees and power lines in the area. That wind storm here also led to even more leaf drop.