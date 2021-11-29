Where to get your Christmas tree this year (and how much to expect to pay for it)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The week after Thanksgiving means several things. It’s a time to work through some of the year’s most delicious leftovers. It’s a time to hop online, or mask up and hit the mall, to scope out some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But it also means Christmas is rounding the corner, and a tree-shaped space in your living room is ready to be filled.
If you’re looking to make a live tree the centerpiece of your holiday this year, the North Country and Capital Region are full of good places to do it. Here’s where the trees are for sale, when to get them, and how much they’re likely to cost.
Ballston Spa
Ellms Family Farm
- 448 Charlton Road, Ballston Spa
- 240 acres of Christmas trees
- Open 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday and Monday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Fresh-cut trees start at $26.99; cut-your-own at $55.99; wreaths at $28.99
Goode Trees
- 1179 Goode Road, Ballston Spa
- Fraser, balsam and canaan fir trees between 5 and 10 feet in height, plus a gift shop with fresh cookies, tree stands and wreaths
- Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
- Pre-cut trees are between $60 and $100 based on height; cut-your-own are $50
Buskirk
Morin’s Tree Farm
- 635 Groveside Road, Buskirk
- Choose and cut; saws provided. Pre-cut balsam trees from a local farm available. Local maple syrup and jam onsite.
- Prices vary; cash only
Cambridge
Bailey Family Christmas Trees
- 530 Center Cambridge Road, Cambridge
- Cut-your-own trees; be aware of what trees are pre-tagged, and already claimed by someone else. Trees vary from 7-8 feet, some up to 14 feet.
- All trees $65, cash or card accepted
- Open 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
Charlton
Fogg Hollow Farm
- 166 Stage Road, Charlton
- Balsam and fraser fir trees, fresh cut and wrapped. Wreaths on sale as well.
- 9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
Galway
Bob’s Trees
- 1227 West Galway Road, Hagaman
- 275-acree farm including over 200 acres of cut-your-own Christmas trees, as well as pre-cut trees. Varieties include fraser, balsam and canaan Fir, black hills, Korean fir and blue spruce. New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul selected her tree from this farm.
- $55 for trees up to 8 feet tall, $70 above that; pre-cut range from $20 up to over $100
- Open daily, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Gansevoort
Candy Cane Farm LLC
- 327 Gansevoort Road, Fort Edward
- 155-acre farm, featuring cut-your-own and pre-cut trees.
- All trees $75
- Open daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Greenwich
Kuzmich’s Christmas Tree Farm
- Herrington Hill, Greenwich
- Choose-and-cut farm, including balsam firs, blue spruce and others.
- Pricing varies
- Open Fridays-Sundays, 9 a.m. – dusk
Lake Luzerne
River Bend Christmas Tree Farm
- 164 East River Drive, Lake Luzerne
- Cut-your-own, including fraser, balsam, cannan and concolor fir. Also features wreaths and maple products.
- Tree prices vary. Cash or card accepted.
- Open 9-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays
Malta
Sausville’s Christmas Tree Farm
- 1074 Raymond Road, Malta
- Open daily, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Queensbury
Kelly’s Emerald Feeds LLC
- 672 County Line Road, Queensbury
- Call for hours and pricing: (518) 793-5474
Salem
Thompson’s Trees and More
- 5582 Route 22, Salem
- Fresh-cut trees, popcorn and hot chocolate
- Call for hours and pricing: (518) 854-7358
Watervliet
Cherry Hill Farm
- 275 Boght Road, Watervliet
- Call for hours and pricing: (518) 237-3001
Whitehall
Chamberlain Family Tree Farm
- 3627 Route 21, Whitehall
- Six evergreen varieties across three fields, all cut-your-own
- $30 any size tree
- Open Saturdays-Sundays, noon – 4 p.m.