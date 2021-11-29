Where to get your Christmas tree this year (and how much to expect to pay for it)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The week after Thanksgiving means several things. It’s a time to work through some of the year’s most delicious leftovers. It’s a time to hop online, or mask up and hit the mall, to scope out some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But it also means Christmas is rounding the corner, and a tree-shaped space in your living room is ready to be filled.

If you’re looking to make a live tree the centerpiece of your holiday this year, the North Country and Capital Region are full of good places to do it. Here’s where the trees are for sale, when to get them, and how much they’re likely to cost.

Ballston Spa

Ellms Family Farm

448 Charlton Road, Ballston Spa

240 acres of Christmas trees

Open 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday and Monday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Fresh-cut trees start at $26.99; cut-your-own at $55.99; wreaths at $28.99

Goode Trees

1179 Goode Road, Ballston Spa

Fraser, balsam and canaan fir trees between 5 and 10 feet in height, plus a gift shop with fresh cookies, tree stands and wreaths

Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Pre-cut trees are between $60 and $100 based on height; cut-your-own are $50

Buskirk

Morin’s Tree Farm

635 Groveside Road, Buskirk

Choose and cut; saws provided. Pre-cut balsam trees from a local farm available. Local maple syrup and jam onsite.

Prices vary; cash only

Cambridge

Bailey Family Christmas Trees

530 Center Cambridge Road, Cambridge

Cut-your-own trees; be aware of what trees are pre-tagged, and already claimed by someone else. Trees vary from 7-8 feet, some up to 14 feet.

All trees $65, cash or card accepted

Open 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

Charlton

Fogg Hollow Farm

166 Stage Road, Charlton

Balsam and fraser fir trees, fresh cut and wrapped. Wreaths on sale as well.

9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

Galway

Bob’s Trees

1227 West Galway Road, Hagaman

275-acree farm including over 200 acres of cut-your-own Christmas trees, as well as pre-cut trees. Varieties include fraser, balsam and canaan Fir, black hills, Korean fir and blue spruce. New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul selected her tree from this farm.

$55 for trees up to 8 feet tall, $70 above that; pre-cut range from $20 up to over $100

Open daily, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gansevoort

Candy Cane Farm LLC

327 Gansevoort Road, Fort Edward

155-acre farm, featuring cut-your-own and pre-cut trees.

All trees $75

Open daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Greenwich

Kuzmich’s Christmas Tree Farm

Herrington Hill, Greenwich

Choose-and-cut farm, including balsam firs, blue spruce and others.

Pricing varies

Open Fridays-Sundays, 9 a.m. – dusk

Lake Luzerne

River Bend Christmas Tree Farm

164 East River Drive, Lake Luzerne

Cut-your-own, including fraser, balsam, cannan and concolor fir. Also features wreaths and maple products.

Tree prices vary. Cash or card accepted.

Open 9-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

Malta

Sausville’s Christmas Tree Farm

1074 Raymond Road, Malta

Open daily, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Queensbury

Kelly’s Emerald Feeds LLC

672 County Line Road, Queensbury

Call for hours and pricing: (518) 793-5474

Salem

Thompson’s Trees and More

5582 Route 22, Salem

Fresh-cut trees, popcorn and hot chocolate

Call for hours and pricing: (518) 854-7358

Watervliet

Cherry Hill Farm

275 Boght Road, Watervliet

Call for hours and pricing: (518) 237-3001

Whitehall

Chamberlain Family Tree Farm