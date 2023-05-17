LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer will be back in the village of Lake George before you know it. This year, there’s old and new in the air for the village’s summertime music scene. From a memorial day weekend concert with Twiddle to a new festival hosting DJs from across the northeast, there’s a lot to see and hear.
The following list will be subject to change as more events are announced and details added. Check back as the summer fills up with sound.
Summer Warm Up
A weekend of live music at the Lake George Beach Club from Friday-Sunday, May 12-14. Lineup includes:
- Friday, May 12
- Travis Gray – 5 p.m.
- The Refrigerators – 9 p.m.
- Saturday, May 13
- Travis Gray – 5 p.m.
- Funk Evolution – 9 p.m.
- Sunday, May 14
- Travis Gray – 2 p.m.
- Pat Decker – 5 p.m.
Memorial Meltdown Music Festival
A Memorial Day weekend music festival at Charles R. Wood Park. A pair of sets with Twiddle lead two days of music on the weekend of Friday-Saturday, May 27-28. Tickets on sale online, priced at $50 per day.
Lineup includes:
- Saturday, May 27
- Twiddle
- TAUK
- Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
- Annie in the Water
- Sunday, May 28
- Twiddle
- Dogs in a Pile
- Mihali & Friends
- One Time Weekend
Fridays at the Lake Summer Concert Series
Free concerts every Friday night at Shepard Park, typically starting in June and running until the first week of September. 2023 lineup TBA.
Lake George Arts Project Summer Concert Series
Free summer concerts in Shepard Park on Wednesday nights through July and August, plus two special Thursday night shows. Shows start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Bring a chair or blanket.
Lineup includes:
- Annie and the Hedonists
- Wednesday, July 5
- Kyshona
- Wednesday, July 12
- Guy Davis
- Wednesday, July 19
- The Clements Brothers
- Wednesday, July 26
- Three Quarter North
- Wednesday, Aug. 2
- TBA show in cooperation with Lake George Music Festival
- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9
- Zikina
- Wednesday, Aug. 16
- The Ill Fund Ensemble
- Wednesday, Aug. 23
- 50th Anniversary Party with The Switch and The Stony Creek Band
- 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24
- Sirsy
- Wednesday, Aug. 30
Thursday night entertainment
Summer fireworks the week after the 4th of July kick off weekly Thursday fireworks with free music, until early September. Details TBA.
Rock the Dock Music Festival
A lakeside music festival at the Lake George Steamboat Company on Saturday, July 8. A full evening of music, from 4-11 p.m., with tickets on sale online. All proceeds benefit the Lake George American Legion Post 374.
Lineup includes:
- Galactic w/ Anjelika Jelly Joseph
- Eggy
- Eastbound Jesus
- Chestnut Grove
- Hilltop the Band
- Neon Avenue
Afterparty to follow at The Lagoon, with E-Block.
Lake George DJ Takeover Music Festival
A two-day festival inviting DJs to the Lake George area on Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30. The Barn at French Mountain serves as a central location, with music also featured at Wild West Ranch and Wild Horse Saloon. Tickets for sale online.
Lineup includes:
- Joe Bermudez
- Ronnie Rave
- DJ Mega
- DJ Mikey B
- DJ RVMBA
- DJ Willow
- NVision
- DJ Bill Kraemer
- DJ Jodi
- DJ Jerry Bazata/DJ Jaz
- Tony Platinvm
- DJ Mike Alevras
- DJ E.N.S.
- Marky Mark Brenneisen
Lake George Music Festival
From Aug. 6-17, over 80 classical musicians and composers come to Lake George to perform. This year’s festival will be completely held at the Carriage House at Fort William Henry. Tickets are available for either the full festival or your choice of three concerts.
Rock the Lake Music Festival
Two days of cover bands on Friday-Saturday, Aug. 11-12, at Charles R. Wood Park. Tickets on sale online. Bands include:
- Broken Clover – ’90s alternative rock
- BrokenHearted – Tom Petty tribute band
- Monsters of Rock – ’80s hair metal
- Tommy V Live – arena rock
- Beatin’ the Odds – Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band
- Led Sabbath – Led Zeppelin/Black Sabbath tribute band
- Run Rabbit Run – Pink Floyd tribute band
- The Ultimate Journey Experience by LEGEND – Journey tribute band
- KISSTORY – KISS tribute band
- Back in Black – AC/DC tribute band
Adirondack Independence Music Festival
Returning festival at Charles R. Wood Park, from Sept. 1-3. Lineup TBA.