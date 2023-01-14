CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is officially the start to the long weekend, and with that comes people from all over wanting to hit the slopes for some winter fun.

The 22News Storm Team has a look at the current snow pack across the region, and what it could mean for skiers and snowboarders.

There is a big difference when it comes to snow across the country, with the western states such as Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana in the Rocky Mountain range seeing well above average snowfall. Also the Sierra Nevada mountains in California have(in some areas have over 200%!) more snowfall than where they should be for their season to date.

Meanwhile in the east, not so much snow. If you want to see real natural snow your best chance is heading north to the Green Mountains in Vermont, the White Mountains in New Hampshire, or northern Maine.

The good news for ski-lovers is temperatures over the next few days will be cold enough for ski resorts to make snow.