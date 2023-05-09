GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mother’s Day is coming this Sunday, May 14. Restaurants and other venues around the North Country are ready to help you give mom the most special day possible. Here’s where to get brunch or dinner around the Glens Falls and Lake George area this Mother’s Day, sorted by area.

Bolton Landing

Brunch and dinner at The Algonquin The Algonquin Restaurant, 4770 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing Noon and 2 p.m. seating with omelet station, prime rib, and more $38 per person, $19 for children ages 10 and under; reservations recommended

Girlfriends Getaway in Bolton Landing The Sagamore Resort, 110 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing Wellness workshops, fitness classes, motivational speakers, a fashion show, and a 3-course lunch (518) 644-3831 for more information

Mother’s Day Weekend at Silver Bay YMCA Silver Bay YMCA, 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay Various Mother’s Day activities



Glens Falls

Brunch at the Elks Lodge Glens Falls Elks Lodge, 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury Baked ham, pork loin, pancakes, eggs benedict, chicken marsala, and lasagna $20 for adults, $11 for kids 12 and under, free for 5 and under

Mother’s Day at Mikado Mikado, 195 Glen St., Glens Falls Complimentary wine, mimosas, or hot sake for moms

Brunch at Park & Elm Park & Elm, 19 Park St., Glens Falls Brunch at Park & Elm’s newly-opened patio, featuring special cocktails, food, and entertainment by Jeanine Ouderkirk and Mukund Rangswamy 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Lake George

Brasserie at Bayside Resort Brasserie at Bayside Resort, 2999 Route 9L, Lake George Prime rib, omelets, seafood, salad, and more

Brunch at The Docksider The Docksider Restaurant, 298 Glen Lake Road, Lake George Lobster rolls, seafood platters and more at The Docksider Call (518) 792-3534 for reservations

Brunch at Fort William Henry Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George Mother’s Day brunch a la carte with soup, appetizers, and entree options like omelets, pancakes, french toast and smoked salmon Seating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with reservations required at (518) 964-6628; a $10 deposit will be taken to hold reservations

Brunch buffet at the Inn at Erlowest Inn at Erlowest, 3178 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George Brunch buffet with noon and 2 p.m. seating times with free mimosas for moms $75 for adults, $30 for children under 12

The Log Jam The Log Jam, 1484 Route 9, Lake George First 300 moms with dinner reservations will get a free potted geranium Seating starts at 12:30 p.m., reservations at (518) 798-1155

Brunch at TR’s Restaurant TR’s Restaurant at the Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Canada St., Lake George Brunch with fresh fruit, hashbrowns, eggs, french toast, seafood and prime rib station, omelets, and special entrees 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., $45 for adults, $18 for kids ages 6 to 12, free for 5 and under

Wine tasting cruise Lake George Waterfront Cruises, 2 Kurosaka Lane, Lake George Wine and jazz on the Adirondac Noon and 4 p.m. cruises; book online



Queensbury