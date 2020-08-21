White Hut in West Springfield grand re-opening

WET SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The White Hut restaurant in West Springfield will have its grand reopening Friday morning.

The restaurant closed its doors back in February but was later purchased by Student Prince co-owners Peter Picknelly and Andy Yee in May.

Friday’s event will feature some classic White Hut menu items, as well as speeches by West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt and Congressman Richard Neal.

The grand re-opening is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. with a ceremonial cutting of giant hot dog. The inside of the restaurant will open at 1:00 p.m.