Who has to work on Thanksgiving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people have the day off from work this Thanksgiving, but some people you may not think about do have to report to work.

First responders and health care workers are still working to keep us safe on Thanksgiving day. Gas station and convenience store workers still have to report to work on holidays. Truck drivers and delivery drivers are working to bring us our packages all the time, especially ahead of Christmas. Tow truck drivers are essential, waiting for help those who need assistance on the roads.

Stores like CVS and Walgreens are also open this Thanksgiving to make sure people can get medicine or any other last-minute items.

It’s also important to keep in mind all the men and women serving overseas who can’t be with their friends and family this holiday season.