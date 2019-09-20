Who is Vadym Misiruk?

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News obtained court documents regarding Westfield murder suspect Vadym Misiruk’s criminal past. The 19-year-old is accused of killing 17-year-old Nazar Tkach, of Southwick, on Wednesday.

Viewer discretion advised.

August 2018 – Vadym Misiruk arrested for assault and battery

According to court documents, an officer was called to the Misiruk’s home in Westfield on August 17, 2018 after Misiruk and his brother got into a fight.

“On 8/17/2018 at approximately 22:03, I was dispatched to a domestic at [address]. Two brothers were reportedly having a physical altercation.”

Read more:

Vadym Misiruk Criminal Complaint Dated 08/20/18 by WWLP-22News on Scribd

September 2018 – Vadym Misiruk arrested on assault and battery, disorderly conduct charges

According to court documents, an officer was flagged down by a girl who claimed she had been assaulted:

“On September 22nd, 2018 at approximately 20:40 hours the defendant did in fact commit an indecent A&B on the victim by slapping her rear end twice and grabbing her right breast.”

The officer goes on to say that Misiruk became combative with him during their interaction and during the booking process.

Read more:

Vadym Misiruk Criminal Complaint Dated 09/24/18 by WWLP-22News on Scribd

October 2018 – Vadym Misiruk arrested for assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest

According to the court documents, an officer was called to a home on Western Circle after Misiruk showed up uninvited.

“Yaroslav Khomichuk , the owner, and Diana Khomichuk stated that Vadym Mirisuk was in an argument and fight with Yaroslav Khomichuk.”

The officer goes on to say that Misiruk spit on four officers while resisting arrest.

Read more:

Vadym Misiruk Criminal Complaint Dated 10/09/18 by WWLP-22News on Scribd

September 2019 – Vadym Misiruk arrested on murder charge

According to court documents, Misiruk and victim Nazar Tkach got in an argument in a car.

“Misiruk further admitted that he had gone into the woods after [redacted] and come out of the woods with a knife in his hand and blood on his hands that was not there before he went into the woods.”

The officer goes on to say that Misiruk said he went back to the victim the day after and “sliced a piece of meat” out of his leg.

Read more:

Vadym Misiruk Criminal Complaint Date 092019 by WWLP-22News on Scribd