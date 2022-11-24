CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Who are the people who work on Thanksgiving? First responders, police officers, fire fighters, men and women who serve overseas, and EMS workers are on to keep us safe. Healthcare workers are at the hospitals.

Many gas station and convenience store workers still have to report to work on holidays, as well as truck drivers and delivery drivers. Some retail workers in Massachusetts report to work at midnight on November 25th for Black Friday. Retail workers in other states, like Connecticut, work on Thanksgiving day. Pilots, flight attendants, and TSA security are also at the airports on holidays.



“I respect them I’m in the service industry so I think that people that are actually working on thanksgiving it’s a blessing and I think it’s wonderful,” said Tracy Toce, a Granby resident.