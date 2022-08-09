(WWLP) – As the temperatures have been above average for quite some time now, it is likely that your air conditioner has been working overtime.

However, these machines aren’t meant to run forever.22news is working for you with a few ways to keep your unit running efficiently.

It’s important to clean or replace the air filter. Replacing a dirty, clogged filter can lower energy consumption by up to 15 percent.

Experts recommend changing your filter every 90 days and more often if you have pets, or live in a dusty environment.

If you don’t change your filter, it can allow dirt and dust to collect on the air conditioner coil, which reduces airflow and its ability to cool the room.

When the season ends, always remove window units for proper storage, and cover exterior units to protect them from winter elements.