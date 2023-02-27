SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey has ordered the U.S. and Massachusetts flags to be half-staff Monday across the Commonwealth.

The half-staff order was placed to honor the life and legacy of former western Massachusetts Congressman John Olver, was passed away last week.

Olver died at his home in Amherst on Thursday, February 23, at the age of 86. He was born in Pennsylvania and taught chemistry at UMass Amherst for eight years before resigning to go into politics in 1969.

He served as a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives from the 2nd Hampshire District from January 1969-January 1973, the Massachusetts Senate from the Franklin and Hampshire District from January 1973- June 1991, and U.S. House of Representatives for the Massachusetts 1st District from June 1991- January 2013.