Why Walmart decided to end sales of some ammunition and handguns

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Walmart is ending they’re sales of some ammunition and handguns after recent events.

This decision comes after the mass shooting that took place at a Walmart in El Paso last month and another shooting that happened in Southaven, Mississippi just a few days prior.

After selling through its current inventory commitments, Walmart plans to no longer sell .223 and 5.56 caliber ammunition.

In a statement made by Walmart CEO and President Doug McMilon, he said:

“We encourage our nation’s leaders to move forward and strengthen background checks and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger.”

Some Walmarts in western Massachusetts carry ammunition such as Westfield, Ware, Hadley, Orange, Pittsfield, and North Adams.

In response to Walmart’s decision, the NRA sent a statement that reads in part:

“It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms.”

McMilon said Walmart will continue to take constructive steps to prevent events like the shooting in El Paso and Southaven from happening again.