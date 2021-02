WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Fire Department announced on their Facebook page that their vaccination clinic will not be open to the public this week.

The fire department was informed by the State Department of Public Health that their weekly allotment of 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would not be fulfilled for this week.

Therefore there will be no signups for the week of February 18.

The fire department will keep residents posted on the next week on their Facebook page.