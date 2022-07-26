MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dan Moriarty, president and chief executive officer of Monson Savings Bank, and Carolyn Balicki, branch manager and AVP retail banking officer, recently came together at the Wilbraham branch of Monson Savings Bank to Wilbraham United Players’ President, Shelly Capen with a $1,750 contribution.

The Wilbraham United Players received the most votes in the Monson Savings Bank 2022 Community Giving Initiative, placing them among the top awardees. The annual Community Giving Initiative of Monson Savings invites the public to cast their votes for the charity they would like to have supported by the local bank.

“The Wilbraham United Players is a great local organization that brings creativity and culture to the town of Wilbraham and its surrounding communities through theatre,” said Dan Moriarty, President and CEO. “The past few years have been challenging for all arts organizations, so we are extremely pleased to present this donation in support of the local arts. We are happy to see the Wilbraham United Players back in action this year.”

The Wilbraham United Players have been performing musicals, comedies, and tragedies for audiences of all ages since 1956. This non-profit organization with its headquarters in Wilbraham brings together people from all walks of life and across the Pioneer Valley.

Through 1984, the theater company produced an operetta every other year with a primary concentration on Gilbert and Sullivan. Popular successes like Chicago, Steel Magnolias, Guys and Dolls, The Pirates of Penzance, The Great Gatsby, and The Light in the Piazza have been added to Wilbraham United Players’ repertory in recent years.

The Wilbraham United Players Board decided that no productions will be scheduled until 2022 as a result of the pandemic. During this time, the Wilbraham United Players planned and prepared the most excellent theatrical performance for the audience.

“The Wilbraham United Players is grateful for Monson Savings Bank and all of the support the Bank gives to local non-profit organizations, like us, through their Community Giving Initiative. We are also extremely grateful to our community members for voting and allowing us to receive this generous donation,” said Shelly Capen, Wilbraham United Players’ President. “As a small organization, we are reliant on the support of the community to operate.”