Wildfire prompts evacuations near Moab

PACK CREEK, Utah — On Wednesday a Wildland Fire in the small community of Pack Creek near Moab in San Juan County has threatened homes. All homes have been evacuated. Overnight, the fire continued to burn and has reached the bridge at Pack Creek. One structure and a pool house have been burned.

A temporary shelter is being set up at the La Sal Community Center for those people who have been displaced. The Community Center is located on Highway 46 in La Sal. If you need to utilize this shelter please contact the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237. Additional road closures in the area are possible, including the La Sal Pass road and trail ways.

The Red Cross is also available to help with sheltering needs for those people who have been displaced. If you are a resident of the Pack Creek Area and need sheltering assistance please contact the County Administration building at 435-587-3225 and ask for Natalie Freestone.