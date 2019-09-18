Will a multi-million dollar makeover improve safety at the “X” in Springfield?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dangerous intersection in Springfield is getting a multi-million dollar makeover. It’s known as the X-intersection.

Drivers and even pedestrians say it’s a nightmare. Springfield’s X intersection of Sumner Avenue at Belmont Avenue and Dickinson Street has been the site of crashes for years.

“I get scared sometimes when I’m walking with my daughter because people really don’t know when to stop,” said Brianna Rock of Springfield.

“You got to be careful because it gets reckless,” said Kristian Greene of Springfield. “It’s always busy.”

The X intersection is very busy during rush hour. Traffic can be at a standstill and then it picks up rapidly. And it’s not just the intersection at play. There are also several side streets that spill into the main drag.

“We’re really dealing with an intersection that has three major roads through it,” said DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

The noticeable X on your GPS won’t go away under the new MassDOT design. But Cignoli told 22News the new turn lanes, crosswalks, and bike paths will help with traffic flow. The plans even include two mini traffic circles on Belmont Ave.

“One of the problems that happen now is people are having to cut through neighborhoods to get from point A to point B and we wanted to get rid of that because that’s really been a problem,” Cignoli told 22News.

Rock said she supports and looks forward to MassDOT’s makeover.

“Yes, Yeah. I am for that yeah,” said Rock. “Make it safer for the kids. Especially mothers who are walking with strollers and stuff. Make it safer for us.”

Total cost is about $11 million. Right now, the project is scheduled to start in 2024, but Cignoli told 22News that time frame could change.