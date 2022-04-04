(WWLP) – Massachusetts used to be known as “Taxachusetts” but the tax burden on residents isn’t as heavy as it used to be. The Massachusetts pay gap is compared to state taxes in other states with only 15 days left to file.

According to survey data from Wallet Hub, Massachusetts ranks 21st overall in tax burden which indicates what proportion of total personal income residents pay toward state and local taxes. In Massachusetts that number is just under nine percent. Massachusetts ranks 12th in overall property tax burden, sixth in income tax, and 45th in excise taxes.

Despite the fading popularity of “Taxachusetts,” it may apply to Massachusetts’ New England neighbors. Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Main are all inside the top seven. New York State takes top honors at almost 13-percent.