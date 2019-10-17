Will police body cameras be good or bad for Springfield?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At a Public Safety Committee meeting in Springfield Wednesday night, city councilors continued their discussion on banning facial recognition technology from being used by the police department.

Councilor Orlando Ramos proposed the ordinance ahead of the department beginning a body camera program. Ramos said the technology has been shown to be ineffective and can be an invasion of privacy.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood attended Wednesday’s meeting, and said like all other technology, facial recognition continues to evolve. She said an outright ban might be premature.

“I think everything can be controlled with good policy,” said Commissioner Clapprood told 22News. “So no matter what technology you get, body cameras or facial recognition, police departments can control abuse and can control error with good policy.”

The ordinance would have to be voted on by the full City Council in order to be approved. If the ban were to pass, Mayor Domenic Sarno has already said he will veto it.