WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state police featured a playing card on social media Thursday with the unsolved case of a Ware victim.

William “Bill” Dziedzinski was found five years ago on February 2, 2018, in his home located at 24 Clinton Street in Ware. He died due to multiple wounds. “Bill’s children deserve to know what happened to their father,” Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated together to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope to be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.

Western Massachusetts victims featured on cards

Molly Bish- Palmer

Anthony Colucci- Pittsfield

Joseph Willie Brown- Pittsfield

James Dominguez- Pittsfield

Darrell Jenkins Jr.- Springfield

Fan Li- Springfield

William Dziedzinski- Ware

Michael Brougham- Belchertown

Jean Bones-Colon- South Hadley

Jose Gonzalez- Springfield

Jafet Robles- Chicopee

Michael “Mickey” Brougham – Belchertown

Paul Kirschner – Shutesbury

To submit information regarding these cases, call 1-855-MA-SOLVE, email mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us, or send a letter to the Unresolved Cases Unit at 470 Worcester Road, Framingham MA 01702.