Williams has a memorable week, takes 6th annual NAPA Auto Parts 5K at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP ) – It has been a memorable week for Ronnie Williams. It all started last Sunday (June 23) at New Hampshire Motor Speedway when he took down the win in the Valenti Modified Racing Series 50 lap race that paid $5,000 dollars. On Wednesday (June 26), Williams went down to Seekonk Speedway and won the 100 lap Tri-Track Open Modified Series that paid $10,000 dollars.



On Friday night, Williams used a last lap pass on Keith Rocco to go back-to-back and win the 6th annual NAPA Auto Parts 5K 100 lap SK Modified race at Stafford Motor Speedway. Williams was involved in an earlier incident on lap 40 where he had both front tires flat. Williams made his way back to the front. Williams was trying to save his stuff at the beginning of the race.

Williams was trying to race as clean as possible against Keith Rocco for the last five laps.



” I know me and him (Rocco) have some history going back to even this year at Thompson. Just make a show out of it. I know he wants it bad. I was hungry today that’s for sure. These guys worked hard today.” Said Williams

Williams told 22News what it meant to keep riding the wave.



” It’s awesome. Winning here. Coming here since I was born. Just racing a modified is awesome and a dream come true. You never want to take anything for granted. Taking it day by day and soaking it in.” Said Williams

Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 12th. Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 13th and Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in 24th.



Al Saunders won the 30 lap Late Model race. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow was second. Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow was fifth. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in ninth and Greg DeMone out of Ludlow finished in 12th.



Teddy Hodgdon won the 20 Lap SK Light race. Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in 10th and Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 21st. Jeremy Lavoie won the 15 lap Limited Late Model feature. Duane Provost out of Indian Orchard finished in third. David Teftt out of Southampton finished in fourth and Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in eighth. George Bessette, Jr won the 20 lap Street Stock race. Mike Hopkins out of Springfield finished in sixth.



Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this upcoming Friday with the NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions and an exhibition by the Wild Thing Karts.