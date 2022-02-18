LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Willie Ross School for the Deaf in Longmeadow today introduced a new play system that will be invaluable to the scholastic achievements of their students.

The sixty one students attending the Willie Ross School for the Deaf took quickly to this ingenious approach an interactive set of wooden plants, wheels and pulleys that will help enhance their levels of learning about Math and Science. Willie Ross President and CEO Bert Carter couldn’t hide his enthusiasm for what they play station means to his students scholastic development.

The President and CEO of Willie Ross School for the Deaf, Bert Carter, said, “A multi use building system that our students can use to supplement their curriculum, we’re very excited about it.”

The school received this gift from the Morgan Stanley Foundation and the national non profit Kaboom.

The adult visitors came away just as excited as the children at Willie Ross.

“One of there things that’s really great about this, the kids are learning while playing, and they’re using skills that will probably lead to a solution,” said Peter Pappas from the Morgan Stanley Foundation.

These students are sharpening their wits, developing language communication skills and finding solutions all directed towards cognitive development and STEM learning-all in the guise of a game-that’s challenging and instructive.