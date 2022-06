CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash in Chicopee lead to the Willimansett Bridge being closed.

The bridge that connects Holyoke to Chicopee over the Connecticut River was shut down for hours after this crash. Details about the crash were not immediately available from Holyoke or Chicopee police. The bridge is back open at this time.

One person is there setting up a vigil at the site of the crash. 22News will update this story when more information becomes available.