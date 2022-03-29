(WWTI) — A voluntary recall has been issued for a Ready-to-Build easter set.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Wilton Industries, Inc. of Naperville Illinois initiated a voluntary recall of its Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit due to a milk allergen missing from the “Contains” statement.

Wilton said that the ingredient list on the package lists “Skim Milk Powder” as an ingredient, however, the “Contains” statement did not include “Milk,” which is required.

The FDA stated that people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit (UPC: 0070896117274) was a 2022 Easter seasonal item distributed nationally through retail stores and online including on Wilton’s website. The product was also sold in retail stores in Columbia.

The voluntary recall impacts lots 22005, 22006 and 22007. The lot code can be found on the side of the bottom of the box.

As of March 28, no illnesses had been reported due to an allergic reaction to milk.