3/7/22: Wind Advisory Central NY

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that will be in effect from 5 PM Monday (March 7) until 7 AM Tuesday (March 8). Strong westerly winds of 20-35 MPH are expected with gusts up to 50 MPH possible. Unsecured objects will get blown around and downed tree limbs could lead to some power outages.

This includes the Mohawk Valley and points south, the North Country is not under an advisory as of Monday afternoon.