A Windham County man has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault after police say he hit another man with a baseball bat.

31-year-old Troy Thibodeau. of Westminster, was arrested Tuesday night in Rockingham. Police say he attacked 28-year-old Austin O’Connor.

In court today, Judge Katherine Hayes said the dispute started over belongings Thibodeau had left at O’Connor’s house.

O’Connor was hurt, but police called the injuries non-life threatening.