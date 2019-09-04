Windmill move in West Springfield to begin Wednesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be temporary delays and road closures due to a large equipment transport of windmill parts through West Springfield Wednesday.
West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance told 22News, the move will include a windmill being moved piece by piece to the Russel area.
The expected time is 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The following roadways will be affected:
- Route 5 northbound between the North End Bridge and East Elm Street
- The North End Bridge Rotary
- Park Street
- Park Avenue
- South Boulevard
- Route 20 Westbound
Police are advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.