Windmill move in West Springfield to begin Wednesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be temporary delays and road closures due to a large equipment transport of windmill parts through West Springfield Wednesday. 

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance told 22News, the move will include a windmill being moved piece by piece to the Russel area.

The expected time is 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

The following roadways will be affected:

  • Route 5 northbound between the North End Bridge and East Elm Street
  • The North End Bridge Rotary
  • Park Street
  • Park Avenue
  • South Boulevard
  • Route 20 Westbound

Police are advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes. 

