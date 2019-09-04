Windmill move in West Springfield to begin Wednesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be temporary delays and road closures due to a large equipment transport of windmill parts through West Springfield Wednesday.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance told 22News, the move will include a windmill being moved piece by piece to the Russel area.

The expected time is 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The following roadways will be affected:

Route 5 northbound between the North End Bridge and East Elm Street

The North End Bridge Rotary

Park Street

Park Avenue

South Boulevard

Route 20 Westbound

Police are advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.