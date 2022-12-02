WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Westfield held it’s annual wine tasting fundraiser Friday evening to support the Westfield Athenaeum. Wine-lovers gathered at the Athenaeum and enjoyed a varied sampling of selected wines, as well as live music.

“We raise money for projects that we are doing, renovations that need to be done for the building, and other projects to keep it thriving,” said Guy McLain, the Director of the Westfield Athenaeum.

The Westfield Athenaeum is a private, non-profit organization that has been serving Westfield residents for over 150 years,