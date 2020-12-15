Winter storm could delay COVID-19 vaccine delivery

(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – COVID-19 vaccinations are being distributed to hospitals but an upcoming winter storm in central Connecticut could cause delays.

The storm is expected to come Wednesday night into Thursday, right when shippers are scheduled to make 66 deliveries nationwide.

The nation is relying on UPS and FEDEX to bring the vaccines to every corner of the country, a job these companies will be just 3 days into as this storm hits.

The vaccine arrives on planes and then gets put on trucks at the UPS facility in Windsor Locks and are driven right to their final destination.

Matthew O’Connor of UPS told 22News that they have a team of meteorologists monitoring the changing weather conditions.

“The safety of our employees is always our first focus, should roadways or airports be closed we will observe all closures and UPS will be ready to deliver as soon as it is safe,” said O’Connor.

Operation Warp Speed officials said they have plans in place for many different issues, including bad weather and that some doses are held in a “safety stock” in case any issues come up.

