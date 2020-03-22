Winter storm on track to bring plowable snow back, with significant amounts possible in hilltowns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — A 22News Storm Team Weather Alert will go into effect Monday for a winter storm bringing plowable snow to much of Western Massachusetts, and a significant amount in the western hills and farther north.

A coastal storm will bring snow Monday afternoon, before changing to rain Monday night. The farther west and north you go, generally the more snow you could see. In the lower Pioneer Valley, only a few inches of snow are likely, while up in Franklin County, and in the western hills of Hampshire and Hampden counties, more significant snowfall is likely. Some higher elevation, much more rural areas of the hilltowns could see isolated higher amounts.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Franklin, Berkshire, and western Hampshire and western Hampden counties from Monday through late Monday night.

The snow will be heavy at times, especially Monday afternoon and in the early evening. The snow will be moisture-laden, and therefore wet and heavy.

The lower Pioneer Valley will be one of the first areas to see the changeover to a wintry mix and eventually rain in the evening. Snow will gradually change to a wintry mix and then rain from the south to the north in the evening and overnight for all areas except across the higher elevations in the hilltowns and the Berkshires. Snow and a wintry mix will linger longer there Monday night, so some light icing is possible as well.

Thankfully, the impact to traffic will be much more minimal than a typical Monday evening with schools shut down and many locals working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

So far this month, there’s only been 0.4 inches of snow at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, when the monthly average is 8.9″. So March snow is not at all uncommon in Western Massachusetts.

For more on the weather forecast over the next few days, check out the 22News Storm Team forecast discussion.

The 22News Storm Team will continue to update you on this winter storm on 22News starting at 7 and 9 am. today, and again at 6 p.m., and 10&11 p.m.

