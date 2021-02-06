Winter storm watch in effect for portions of western Massachusetts Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Get ready for yet another round of snow in western Massachusetts.

Snow will start between 7-10 a.m. Sunday.

The heaviest of the snow will happen during the late morning through the afternoon.

Most of us will see 3-6″ by the time the snow is over in the evening, but areas to the southeast closer to Worcester could see as much as 5-8″. A winter storm watch is in effect right now only for Hampden and Hampshire counties because that’s where the highest snowfall accumulation is expected, but everyone will see snow. Here’s the latest snowfall map. Check in for refinements to this forecast tonight and again tomorrow morning.

Highs tomorrow will reach near 30.

Snow tapers off tomorrow evening, and after that skies will quickly become mostly clear.