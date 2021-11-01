(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of emergency supply kits in any car.

It has been proven that the best way to prepare for extreme weather is to have a plan, so creating an emergency kit can keep winter storms from taking you by surprise. The main concern with severe winter weather is losing power, heat, or cell / phone service. Losing one of these three services may create a life threatening situation.

Some crucial components to an emergency car kit is to have a flashlight and extra batteries, a battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio, food and water, extra prescriptions, an emergency heat source, first-aid supplies, and a cell phone with a portable cell phone charger.

It is advised that the best course of action during a winter storm is to stay inside and not travel, unless it is an emergency. If you must drive, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination and let someone know where you are going and what route you are going to take. If your car gets stuck in a storm, stay in your vehicle because it is easy to become disoriented quickly if there is wind-driven snow and cold making it hard to see and move around. Run the motor for a total of 10 minutes each hour for heat but while running the motor, open the window a little bit so that fresh air can get into the car to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure to also clear snow away from the exhaust pipe to avoid gas poisoning. You can attach a bright cloth to your car door to draw attention to yourself, and when it stops snowing, raise the hood of your car to indicate to others you need help.