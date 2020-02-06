Wintry mix doesn’t compare to what hit us 42 years ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Our first winter storm for the month of February brought a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to western Massachusetts.

“Lot of glazing at the house, the driveway was pretty slippery but the roads were fine, there’s nothing there,” said Lance Castonguay of Wilbraham.

The wintry weather may have made for some slippery conditions but it was a very different story 42 years ago on this date.

It was The Blizzard of 1978 and is often referred to as “the week the state stood still”. Twenty and a half inches of snow fell in the Springfield area during the historic storm.

“It was bad, we couldn’t get out the front door of the house or anything because we were snowed right in. The snow drifted and we used snowmobiles and stuff like that to get around,” said James Moulton of Lee.

The storm was even worse in the eastern part of the state. Both Boston and Providence Rhode Island reported over 27 inches of snow.

Strong winds along with heavy snow caused white-out conditions and travel became nearly impossible. Route 128 became a virtual parking lot with more than 3,000 vehicles stuck on the highway.

In all, 73 people died in Massachusetts as a result of the blizzard with damage estimates upwards to around $500 million dollars.