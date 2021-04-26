Wiregrass fisherman featured on cover of Bassmaster Magazine

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — Drew Benton has been bass fishing since he was a teenager and now he’s making it big on the Bassmaster Elite Series.

Benton’s love for competing and the outdoors is what keeps him going.

“I just want to win every event and I don’t ever back this boat in the water unless I’m trying to win an event and that’s the way you’ve got to approach everything,” Benton said. “So we’ve got six more tournaments to go and I’m going to try my best to win one of them.”

Now, he’s in his ninth season of being a professional angler and his sixth on the Bassmaster Elite Series, the highest level of professional bass fishing tournaments.

Growing up he begged his mom and dad to buy him copies of Bassmaster Magazine. Now he’s on the cover.

He says the recognition is appreciated since fans may not always get to see the behind-the-scenes work.

“They don’t see the struggles,” Benton said. “The flat tires at ten o’clock at night. The time away from family. Those bad seasons when you struggle. They don’t see that but whenever you get something like this to happen it makes all that worth it.”

For Benton, the fun is in the struggle.

As a young professional, he supported himself financially. He told WDHN that success early in his career made all the difference.

“Had it not been for that success early, on I might not still be doing this,” Benton said. “That’s a big thing. It’s expensive to do this, it’s taxing on your family and everything like that so if I didn’t have that success to give me that confidence and that financial stability early on I don’t think I’d be where I am today.”

Benton has made the Bassmaster Classic during four out of his five completed seasons on the tour.

Although he’s not where he wants to be yet this season, his competitive nature makes him even more motivated to pick it up for the rest of the year.

Benton is gearing up to compete in his fourth Bassmaster Classic in June.