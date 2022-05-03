SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, April 21, Bryan Gross, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing at Western New England University, announced that Mike Russell was awarded the Sarah Elizabeth Crane Distinguished Service Award at the New England Transfer Association’s (NETA’s) annual conference. The award is the highest honor presented by NETA.

Russell joined the West New England University team in the Fall of 2013, first serving as Assistant Director of Admissions and Coordinator of Transfer Admissions, and then becoming Associate Director and Senior Associate Director of Transfer Admissions.

Following his time at UMass Amherst from August 2019 to October 2020 as Senior Associate Director of Transfer Admissions, Russell returned to Western New England University as Director of Transfer Admissions in October 2020.

“The award recognizes the most outstanding and accomplished transfer admissions professional in the Northeast U.S.,” Dr. Gross said. “Mike was applauded for his consistent dedication to working with students in a positive manner to help them through the transfer process and for his positive contributions to the field. He is one of the only people to receive both this award and the NETA Rising Star Award in their career. Those of us who work with Mike on a regular basis know that this is a very well-deserved recognition.”

Professionals of NETA who have made a difference to students, institutions, professions, or the association were recognized.

“This was truly an honor to receive this award from colleagues and peers across New England. I am touched by this honor,” said Russell, who won NETA’s Rising Star Award in 2014. “NETA is an amazing organization of transfer professionals, and I am very appreciative of the recognition. I am very proud to be able to work with transfer students at WNE.”