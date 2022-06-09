SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A free half-day workshop titled “So You Wanna Teach?” is being offered by Western New England University’s College of Business to working business professionals interested in sharing their business experience and skills for learning.

This workshop will address the role of adjunct professors, curriculum and connection strategies, qualifications universities look for in adjuncts, on-line versus classroom pedagogy, and the fundamentals of teaching online and in the classroom.

“As an AACSB College of Business that is committed to relevant industry-aligned learning and connection to our business community, we are interested in enhancing the bridge of academia and business by bringing business professionals who have powerful insights about their field and about the future of work into our classrooms,” says Dean of the College of Business Dr. Sharianne Walker.

“We are delighted to be working alongside Seneca Consortium, a faculty development company that works with Universities to support and develop teaching talent on this new venture,” added Walker.

The free workshop will take place from 9:00 am to 12 noon on Friday, June 24th in the University Dining Commons at Western New England University.