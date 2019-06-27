Woman arrested after allegedly texting, driving drunk in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam woman was arrested Wednesday night in Northampton for allegedly texting while driving under the influence.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper told 22News, at 9:34 p.m. officers were called to the area of 115 Island Road for a report of a car crashing into a utility pole.

Kasper said officers got to the crash they found the driver uninjured and standing outside the car. After an investigation, Kasper said officers found the driver was texting at the time of the crash.

Officers also allegedly saw indications that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The 27-year-old woman is charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and texting while driving.

Kasper said Wednesday’s arrest was the 11th OUI arrest during the month of June.