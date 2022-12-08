WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested at Bradley International Airport after TSA found a loaded gun in her fanny pack.

On November 30, TSA officers detected the gun in the woman’s fanny pack and notified state police. During the search, state police discovered a loaded 9mm gun with a round inside the chamber.

This was the 5th gun detected at Bradley this year. Guns are permitted on flights in checked bags if they are unloaded, and packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.