CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was attacked while aboard a southbound No. 4 train early Monday, police said.

Around 2:10 a.m., a 30-year-old woman got into an argument with a man. Things escalated when the unidentified man hit her with some sort of object, according to the police.

The woman got off at the 167th St. subway station then called the police. She refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

The suspect is described as standing around 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches and being of slim build with facial piercings, according to the NYPD.

This incident marks the seventh subway assault within the last 48 hours, following Mayor Eric Adams’ announcement of the city’s plan to make subways safer.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Correction: The number of subway assaults in the time period has been updated.