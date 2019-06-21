Woman attacked, robbed while walking on Federal St in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was injured early Friday morning after she was attacked and robbed in Greenfield.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers were called to Federal Street at 12:06 a.m. for a report of a woman being attacked and robbed.

Police said the woman was walking in the area of 125 Federal Street when she was hit in the head and her belongings were taken. After the attack, the suspect allegedly ran away in the direction of Leonard Street.

The woman suffered a “significant” head injury, according to police, and was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center for treatment.

The attacker is described as a black man with a slim build, 5’8″ tall, and wearing a blue shirt. According to police, said the woman reported seeing the man sitting in front of one of the banks on Federal Street and talking on the phone just before she was attacked.

Officers found a large piece of loose cement in the area, which police said is believed to be the weapon that was used in the attack. Some of the victims belongings were also found in the area.

The Greenfield Police Department is investigating the attack and is asking anyone who may have information to call officers at 413-773-5411.