Woman awarded $10M for surgical sponge left in body

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE/CNN) – A Kentucky jury awarded more than $10 million to a woman who lost her leg after a surgical sponge was left inside her body.

The sponge remained inside her for six years.

But on Tuesday she learned she’ll receive millions for her pain and suffering.

“It took a lot longer for the surgery than they had thought,” said Carolyn Boerste.

In 2011, vascular surgeon Dr. Marvin Morris accidentally cut a vein, causing what he described as a bloody mess.

Surgical sponges soak up the blood.

University Med Center nurses, close to their lunch time were supposed to do a sponge count.

“Nurses failed to do a count thereafter and a sponge remained for 6 years inside this woman’s abdomen and eroding into her intestine,” said James Bolus, Boerste’s attorney:

But when later asked id he should share the blame, the doctor said no.

What’s worse, say her attorney’s, in 2015 as Boerste suffered multiple complications another doctor working at but not for Baptist Hospital saw the sponge on a scan and didn’t tell her.

Her family doctor got the information 19 days later and also didn’t report it.

“It’s just aggravating and very frustrating,” Boerste said.

In 2016, another CT scan at Baptist showed the 18-by-18 sponge and Boerste was told.

The Jury also determined improper care at Franciscan Health led to her left leg being amputated. She’s now cared for by her mother.

“Everything’s changed,” Boerste said. “I used to take care of my grandkids, I used to be at home, I used to take my son back and forth to work. Now, I’m not allowed to drive. I’m not — you know, I can’t do anything.”

“It’s truly unbelievable. This is a sweet woman who would not hurt a fly and for them to leave a sponge in her and not tell her about it and her end up getting her leg cut off and then not owning responsibility for that, it was just unbelievable,” said attorney Bolus.

Boerste says she plans to use the money to pay off her medical bills and her house.

But University of Louisville Hospitak says it plans to appeal.

According to Boerste’s attorney, an appeal could delay her payout by two to five years.