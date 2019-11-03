Woman didn’t know she was pregnant, delivers baby

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS/CNN) — A Florida woman thought she was having a serious back ache.

Turns out she was in labor….and she had no idea she was even pregnant.

“I was losing weight very steadily from beginning to August. I lost 140 pounds,” said Daria Yackwack.

For close to a decade, Daria, had to live with polycycstic ovary syndrome.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines it as a hormonal imbalance that affects 1 in 10 women.

For Daria, it meant weight gain and changes to what her future would look like.

Last year, she made the decision to have a gastric sleeve procedure performed. A surgery that removed more than half of her stomach.

But it was in August when her success turned into a scare.

“I woke up with very bad back pain. I was crying and like screaming,” Daria said.

It turns out she was pregnant. Almost 35 weeks, in fact.

“Then they came and did a fourth ultrasound and they went up like in my rib cage and they’re like, ‘oh yeah. There’s a baby in there. It’s a big baby. You’re going to give birth,’” Daria said.

Aurora Lynn was born nine hours after Daria woke up with that back pain.

She was born five weeks early, had no prenatal care, no checkups and perfectly healthy.

“I’m so happy to be a mama. She is a great little baby girl,” Daria said.

“All the other symptoms, like heartburn and gas, pain and bloat. They just attributed to my surgery because those are the symptoms. Yes, maybe a little girl. It’s nice to know that I can get pregnant again. But right now, one is good enough.”