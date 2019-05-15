Woman dies after hitting tree with car in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One woman is dead after a car accident in Wilbraham early Wednesday morning.

According to Wilbraham Police Captain Timothy Kane, officers were called to the area of Old Boston Road and River Road at 4:18 a.m.

Kane said the driver of the car, identified as 69-year-old Joanne Carnevale of Wilbraham, had been driving east on Old Boston Road when she hit a tree.

Carnevale had died before police and firefighters got to the accident, according to Kane.

Wilbraham police are looking into what led up to the accident.

