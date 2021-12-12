Woman falls overboard on southern California cruise ship, says Coast Guard

(KSWB) – The search is underway for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico, about 80 miles south of San Diego.

Passengers on the Carnival Miracle were informed in the morning that the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell from the balcony of her stateroom on the ship, according to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line. Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy are working together in an attempt to locate the woman, Coast Guard officials said in a tweet.

The ship departed from the Long Beach area Thursday and is scheduled to return Sunday.

In a statement, Carnival said the ship was released after assisting the Coast Guard and will proceed to Ensenada before making the trek back to Southern California.

“Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our Care Team is providing support,” the company said.

The Carnival Miracle’s homeport is in Long Beach, the ship’s biography shows. It sails to Alaska, Hawaii and Mexico from ports in California and has a guest capacity of more than 2,100 people.

No further details were yet available about the incident.